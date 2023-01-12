(Des Moines) -- Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen says there's a critical shortage of Iowa attorneys who'll represent indigent defendants and it's leading to trial delays. Christensen calls it a crisis. She's urging Iowa lawmakers to raise the hourly rate for attorneys willing to be appointed to represent clients who cannot afford an attorney. Christensen says many are traveling long distances to be at hearings and trials and should be reimbursed for mileage. Christensen says she's signed an order giving judges authority to conduct hearings online rather than in person to deal with some of the mileage challenges court-appointed attorneys face, particularly in rural Iowa.
(Sioux Center) -- Cow manure from local dairy farms will be run through what's called a digester to process it into natural gas that will be sent through a pipeline to the northwest Iowa town of Sioux Center. Aaron Maassen owns one of the three dairy farms involved in the project. He says it will not only expand the town's capacity for natural gas, it will also capture methane emissions from livestock waste that otherwise would have been lost as a greenhouse gas. Maassen says the gas emissions eliminated will be equivalent to around 88-hundred cars. The farm digesters are expected to bring in around one-third of the natural gas typically used in Sioux Center on a summer day. Construction on the pipeline is expected to begin as early as April.
(Des Moines) -- Students in the state's largest school district will go back to school today (Thursday) after a cybersecurity attack on Monday forced the canceling of classes. Des Moines Public Schools Interim superintendent Matt Smith says the district is in the restoration-and-recovery phase and it’s still not known if students’ or families’ personal data was leaked. Smith says the district-wide computer system that was evidently hacked significantly impacts a wide range of student services, from bus routes to meals served in the cafeteria. Cedar Rapids schools were hit by a cyberattack last year and the state's second-largest district paid an undisclosed sum in ransom after losing a week of summer school.
(Des Moines) -- State Treasurer Roby Smith recited his oath of office in a ceremony at the Iowa Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Smith's term officially began January 1st. He defeated Democrat Mike Fitzgerald, the nation's longest serving state treasurer, by about two-and-a-half points. Smith thanked Governor Reynolds, who was at the event, for winning by 19 points -- as Smith said that margin helped other G-O-P candidates, including him. Smith, who's from Davenport, served a dozen years in the Iowa Senate. He's the first Republican from Scott County to win statewide office in nearly 50 years. Former Scott County Supervisor Roger Jepsen was elected to one term in the U.S. Senate in 1978 and lost his 1984 race for reelection.