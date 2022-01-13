(Sergeant Bluff, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is handling a fatal incident at a Sergeant Bluff mobile home park involving a deputy. Two deputies from Woodbury County were responding to a report of a burglary in progress Wednesday when they confronted a man trying to force his way into a mobile home. That suspect advanced toward the deputies with a tire iron in his hand. When he hit one of them with the tire iron, that deputy shot the man. He died at Mercy Hospital in Sioux City later. The deputy was treated for his injury and sent home. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says her four percent flat tax plan would make the state’s income tax system simpler. Reynolds says it might one day lead to Iowa doing away with its state income tax. The governor says she isn’t proposing eliminating the state income tax now and her goal is to reach four percent by the 2026 tax year. She says when she took office Iowa had the sixth-highest income tax rate in the country. If her proposal is approved and goes into effect Iowa would be the fifth-lowest.
(Urbandale, IA) -- The Urbandale Water Utility has agreed to discuss the idea of a regional water system and West Des Moines Water Works could be next. Urbandale gets its water from Des Moines now but has considered building its own treatment plant. The regional approach would have the communities involved sharing water sources and the members would set a wholesale price for utilities to purchase drinking water. West Des Moines is set to vote later this month on whether it wants to join the talks about a regional water system in central Iowa.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Iowa Board of Regents has voted to remove the A-C-T and S-A-T requirements for admission to the state’s public universities. Students applying to attend the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, or the University of Northern Iowa would be affected. The requirements were temporarily waived in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday’s vote won’t affect private scholarships or private colleges or universities. If the student takes the test anyway, the results can be considered for admission.