(Des Moines, IA) -- Democrats in the Iowa Legislature are complaining about the potential spread of Covid-19 at the state capitol. Senator Joe Bolkcom from Iowa City is accusing Republican leaders of acting like COVID is no big deal. He says Republican's reasoning about not being able to require legislators to wear masks is a "joke." Bolkcom says the rules mandate that he wear a tie and jacket to be able to stand and speak in the Senate. The top G-O-P leaders in the legislature say they are strongly encouraging lawmakers to wear masks when they can't socially distance, but they say the Constitution doesn't give them the power to force elected officials to cover their faces. Democrats have tried, but failed this week to get their Republican colleagues to agree to mask mandates in committee rooms.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines followed in line with the Democratic-led impeachment of President Donald Trump in the U-S House. Axne says those responsible for last week's insurrection in the U-S Capitol must be held accountable and that's why she voted to impeach President Trump. Axne is the only Democrat in the Iowa delegation and says she was encouraged that House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney and other nine other House Republicans supported impeachment. The three Republicans from Iowa who serve in the U-S House said it's time for the country to unify and they voted against the articles of impeachment against Trump.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A report from the State Auditor's Office finds maintenance workers improperly billed Des Moines Public Schools for 200-thousand worth of expenses for building supplies and personal items like snacks, cigarettes and ammunition. The report says the improper billing happened in a seven-year-period. The report says William Joseph Hinrichs, a 12-year employee, received payments from the district for tools and construction materials that were "not necessary or reasonable" for his work. The audit also found credit card statements showing Hinrichs charged the district for purchases that included stonewashed jeans, t-shirts, shoes, wireless earbuds and paintballs.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa men's basketball game against Michigan State in Iowa City scheduled for tonight (Thursday) has been postponed in a mutual agreement between schools because of COVID-19 cases in the Spartans program. The University of Iowa released a statement saying the two schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. It is the first Hawkeye game of the season canceled by the coronavirus.