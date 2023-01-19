(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds' new plan to let the parents of private school students apply for state funds to cover tuition and other expenses is speeding thru the legislature. It cleared Republican-led committees in the House AND Senate Wednesday and a bill is eligible for debate in the House as early as Monday. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst says Republicans are rushing the bill through for no good reason and lawmakers should wait for a non-partisan agency to review the plan and come up with a cost estimate. Representative John Wills, a Republican from of Spirit Lake says the concept has been discussed for two solid years. Senate President Amy Sinclair of Allerton, says Republicans in the Senate have twice voted to provide state scholarships to low-income students transferring to a private school and the policy is long overdue.
(Statewide) -- Veterans groups are urging lawmakers to find more money for a state fund that helps low income veterans cover unexpected expenses. Iowa Commission on Veterans Affairs chair Elizabeth Ledvina says the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund must be updated to meet needs in the 2023 economy. Veterans with an annual income below 41-thousand dollars may apply for grants from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund for things like medical equipment, counseling and emergency repairs to a home or vehicle. The fund awarded half a million dollars worth of grants last fall and is out of money until the next state budgeting year starts July 1st.
(Statewide) -- Iowa Donor Network spokeswoman Heather Butterfield says 115 people who died last year donated 347 organs for transplant, while there were 979 tissue donors. She says each donor has the opportunity to heal and enhance the lives of 50 to 300 people. Butterfield says the state's donor network has experienced a 62-percent increase in the number of organ donors since 2018, as well as a 40-percent rise in the number of organs transplanted. If you don't have the word DONOR on your driver's license, Butterfield says to visit Iowa Donor Network-dot-org to register. She says there are more than 105-thousand people nationwide in need of a life-saving organ transplant, including 625 Iowans.
(Des Moines) -- Getting new buses and vans for the state's public transit sytems has become harder and more costly. D-O-T Public Transit director, Kristin Haar, says supply chain issues and pandemic related manufacturing problems caused some bus prices to go up and some contracts to get cancelled. Haar says the D-O-T worked with the vendors to renegotiate the costs and came up with more than six million dollars in extra funding to help 24 of Iowa's transit systems buy 189 vehicles. Haar says it can take up to two years to get the new vans and buses delivered and the buses and vans being replace have many more miles on them than normal. Haar says a lot of the buses use the same chassis used for pickup trucks, ambulances and delivery vehicles -- so vendors have to compete for them.