(Des Moines, IA) -- The League of Women Voters of Iowa held a rally inside the state Capitol Wednesday to speak out against the removal of the media from the Iowa Senate floor. Organization president, Terese (tuh-REECE) Grant, says the League wants the press to have direct access to legislators so that all Iowans have the most accurate information about the actions and decisions that are made on a daily basis in the Iowa Senate. Reporters now have to look on from the upper gallery. The House G-O-P leaders allow reporters and photographers in the areas called "press benches" on the House floor. A spokesman for Senate Republicans says the proliferation of non-traditional media and First Amendment concerns make it difficult for the Senate to define media access, so journalists are no longer allowed in workspaces on the Senate floor.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The chairman of an Iowa House committee says after careful consideration, he's decided now is not the time to change state law governing when a property may be seized for pipelines. Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann said last week that he was trying to craft a bill to require that a large percentage of landowners agree to a carbon pipeline before state regulators could approve the seizure of the remaining property through eminent domain. Kaufmann said Wednesday rushing eminent domain changes through the legislature this year would send the wrong message to businesses who have already signed easements for carbon pipelines and landowners still considering contracts.
(Waterloo, IA) -- An eight-hour standoff that started early Wednesday morning finally ended with a suspected killer from Wisconsin taken into custody. Authorities say 47-year-old Simone Hughes killed his girlfriend and wounded his 14-year-old daughter in Milwaukee two weeks ago. Waterloo police surrounded a home starting at 1:30 a-m in sub-zero temperatures. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Hughes finally came out and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. In Milwaukee, he faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide and a second charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate is considering a bill that would prevent local schools or communities from requiring additional vaccines – like the one for COVID-19. The legislation would allow families to continue to claim medical and religious exemptions during a public health emergency. Currently, the exemptions exist but they can be canceled by the Iowa Board of Health during a statewide emergency. Iowa Public Radio reports the Senate bill would leave the exemptions in place even during a pandemic.