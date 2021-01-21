(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says Americans should respect the country’s constitutional system – and it’s new command-in-chief. The Iowa Republican says he knows many Americans aren’t happy with the election results, just like four years ago. Grassley says as a responsible senator he has to engage with the administrator who is in office. He says he will seek to find common ground with President Biden wherever possible, but he will oppose policies he thinks are not good for Iowa or all Americans. Grassley is no longer third-in-line to the presidency. A Democrat has replaced him as president pro tem of the Senate after that party became the working majority.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Legislation being considered in the Iowa House that would let all students transfer out of five school districts where diversity plans currently limit open enrollment to other districts. As it stands now, administrators in Des Moines, Davenport, Waterloo, Postville, and West Liberty schools can limit the number of transfers to maintain a student body with diverse, economic, and racial backgrounds. Governor Kim Reynolds has said she wants the open enrollment limit in those five districts lifted. The proposal has made it through a subcommittee and is eligible for debate in the House Education Committee.
(Adel, IA) -- Murder charges have been filed against a 37-year-old Dallas County man in the death of his nephew. Authorities say they found 20-year-old Jakob Mash dead in a rural area of the county December 22nd. Mark Mash was detained on the same day on charges not related to the shooting, but during that investigation, the firearm used to kill Jakob Mash was discovered. Investigators haven’t said what led to the shooting. Mark Mash faces charges of first-degree murder and control of a firearm by a domestic abuser. He’s being held in the Dallas County Jail in Adel.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa hunters and anglers are buying licenses in impressive numbers – setting a new record in at least one case. D-N-R Conservation and Recreation administrator Pete Hildreth says the 440-thousand fishing licenses sold represent a new record for the state and are 82-thousand more than last year. Hildreth says the state saw an increase of more than 10-thousand hunting licenses. That’s a jump of about 20-percent. Outdoorsmen buying trout licenses also set a record, beating the old mark by more than 65-hundred.