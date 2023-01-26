(Des Moines) -- A committee in the Iowa Senate have approved a bill to set a $1 million cap on non-economic, so-called pain and suffering damages in medical malpractice lawsuits. Governor Reynolds says it's one of her legislative priorities. Sandra Conlin, a lobbyist for the Iowa Hospital Association, says the industry is in crisis after last spring's 97-million dollar jury verdict in a medical malpractice claim against a doctor and a hospital in Iowa City. Conlin says there are significant rate increases in medical malpractice insurance and lawsuits are being settled for higher amounts. Chip Baltimore, a lobbyist for Trial Lawyers for Justice, says 97 million dollars isn't egregious for the family of the baby boy who will require 24/7 medical care his entire life after his skull was crushed. Baltimore, a former legislator, says his fellow Republicans who say every single life at every stage is priceless are about to put a very small price tag on life. The bill has cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee with the support of 11 Republicans.
(Storm Lake) -- The Iowa Department of Agriculture is confirming the first case of avian influenza in the state in more than one month. The case is reported at a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County with some 28-thousand birds. The last case of bird flu was reported in Ida County on December 12th. Seven of the 31 outbreaks confirmed since March have been in Buena Vista County. Sixteen of the outbreaks have involved commercial turkey operations.
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Iowa City man who killed another man in a failed attempt to commit suicide. Investigators say Stephen Lucore drove his car the wrong way at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Johnson County in 2019. He hit another car head-on, killing a man from Texas and injuring three others. Lucore says he was only trying to kill himself, and the evidence didn't show he had the specific intent required to uphold his second-degree murder, and willful injury convictions. The Court of Appeals ruling says LuCore knew the method he chose to try and kill himself would include people in the other vehicle and his actions would lead to serious or fatal injury to them. Which the court says provides sufficient evidence of malicious intent.
(Des Moines) -- For the first time about nine decades, the leader of the Iowa Pork Producers Association is a woman. Trish Cook, of Buchanan County, was elected Tuesday at the organization's annual meeting. Cook and her family run a farm near Winthrop that produces 32-thousand hogs a year as well as corn and soybeans. Cook says one of her goals for 2023 is to build on the vigilance Iowa pork producers have developed in recent years to guard against biohazards, like foreign animal diseases. As for being the first woman in the post, Cook says the things that are important to her are important to all pork producers, which she says starts with working as a team.