(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Senate Republicans released a five-year tax plan Wednesday which would take the one percent tax collected by cities and counties and make it a statewide tax. A portion of those sales taxes would be deposited in the state fund created in 2010 to finance water quality and outdoor recreation projects. The plan also includes tax breaks for individuals, corporations, and retirees. Senator Dan Dawson from Council Bluffs says Senate Republicans have tried to produce a bill that creates a vision for Iowa -- with lower rates – and it creates a vision of attracting more people to the state while funding priorities.
(Bondurant, IA) _- The Polk County Sheriff’s Department has identified a woman who died after being left out in the cold at a Bondurant nursing home. The department says 77-year-old Lynne Harriet Stewart was found outside around 6:30 a-m at the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing on January 21st. The temperature was eight degrees below zero and investigators say Stewart had been outside for an undetermined amount of time. Staff brought her inside and attempted to warm her up, but she later died. The Sheriff’s Department says it isn’t releasing any other information as they continue their investigation.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is trying to recruit more poll workers in all 99 counties for coming elections. Pate says he wants to make sure there is a reserve and he is focusing on more diversity. He says more than 10 thousand people are needed and having 12 thousand would clear the way for more flexible working hours. Pate says poll workers get paid and the training isn’t difficult. Primary elections are coming up June 7th and the general elections are on November 8th.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A nine-year-old Iowa boy is being called a hero for waking his family up when their home caught on fire Wednesday. Juan Gomez woke up just before 2:30 a-m when he noticed an odd smell in the house. When he spotted the flames he ran to his mother’s room and woke her up. K-C-C-I is reporting all five family members and two dogs made it out safely. The home at the Kings Mobile Home Park in Des Moines was destroyed. Friends, family, and community members are donating shoes, winter coats, backpacks, and more needed items to the family.