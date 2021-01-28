(Des Moines, IA) -- Fifty-five members of the expanded Republican majority in the Iowa House have endorsed a proposed amendment to the state constitution on abortion. If ultimately approved by voters, Iowa's Constitution would be amended to say it does not recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion. Representative Steven Holt, a Republican from Denison, says it's needed to respond to court rulings that struck down abortion restrictions. Democrats like Representative Christina Bohannan of Iowa City say the amendment could lead to an abortion ban in Iowa if the U-S Supreme Court's new conservative majority sends the issue back to the states. All the Democrats in the House and three Republicans voted against the proposed amendment.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says any allegation that her administration played favorites in setting up a COVID-19 testing site in West Des Moines to screen workers at a company owned by major donors to her campaign is unjustified. Reynolds says there are criteria set up for companies to qualify. Reynolds says if a company called and wanted to try to facilitate a way to get their employees tested so they could ensure them that they were working in a safe environment, that's what companies were doing. Governor Reynolds says the state set up rapid testing at more than 60 Iowa companies, including meatpacking and manufacturing plants.
(Los Angeles, CA) -- Iowa native and award-winning actress Cloris Leachman has died. Leachman -- who was 94 -- grew up in Des Moines and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She was a Miss America contest runner-up and won an Oscar for her performance in "The Last Picture Show." She may be best known for playing Phyllis Lindstrom on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show.'" Leachman won eight Emmys and eventually had her own sitcom. She died at her home in Los Angeles, California.
(Bismarck, ND) -- A federal judge in North Dakota has set a February 10th date for a status hearing on the Dakota Access pipeline. U-S District Judge James Boasberg ruled the U-S Army Corps of Engineers has to outline its plans after an appeals court confirmed the pipeline is operating without an important permit. Opponents want the pipeline shut down immediately. The District of Columbia Circuit of the U-S Court of Appeals issued an opinion Tuesday upholding Boasberg’s ruling ordering the full environmental impact review. The federal permit that is missing would have granted an easement for the pipeline to cross beneath Lake Oahe.