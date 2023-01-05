(Lake City) -- An Iowan who was thought to be the oldest living person in the United States died Tuesday in Lake City. The Lampe & Powers Funeral Home says Bessie Hendricks died at the Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday on November 7th, and lived 57 more days. A funeral for Hendricks is scheduled for this Saturday in Lake City. She was reportedly the 10th oldest person in the world.
(Statewide) -- Despite several rounds of heavy snow in recent weeks, it will take significantly more precipitation to break Iowa's long-running drought. State climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the region is far behind on moisture levels and it may take months, if not more than a year, of above-average precipitation to balance things out. Large portions of Iowa are in moderate to severe drought, and multiple northwest Iowa counties are in extreme drought. Parts of Woodbury and Monona counties are in the worst category, D-4, for exceptional drought. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt down to usable precipitation. He says it's anywhere from eight to 12 inches of snow that equate to one inch of rainfall.
(Des Moines) -- The top Republican in the Iowa House says the 2023 legislature is unlikely to fill a state fund created to finance water quality and outdoor recreation projects. In 2010, Iowa voters passed a constitutional amendment creating the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund where money from a FUTURE sales tax increase would be deposited. Last year, Senate Republicans proposed a maneuver to fill that fund, by converting all local option sales taxes to a statewide one percent sales tax. House Speaker Pat Grassley says about 50 cities and counties, though, do not have a local option sales tax, so it would be an increase in those areas -- and House Republicans didn't campaign on this issue. The 2023 legislative session begins Monday.
(Statewide) -- It’s been nearly six months since the state launched the new 9-8-8 hotline number for people seeking crisis mental health support, and the call volume has doubled. Foundation Two Crisis Services in Cedar Rapids is one of the two non-profits contracted with the state to run 9-8-8 call centers. C-E-O Emily Blomme says though they are still behind initial federal call estimates -- in part because they asked the state not to launch a major campaign to promote it until they have staff to handle the volume. She says the organizations are starting to work on figuring out how to centralize dispatch for mobile crisis teams statewide and integrate the service with 9-1-1 dispatchers.