(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows more than eight-thousand Iowans have died of Covid complications. The state’s first Covid death was reported on March 20th, 2020. The I-D-P-H site indicates 161 death certificates reviewed in the past week show Covid as the cause of death. Some deaths occurred weeks ago. That has pushed the death toll in Iowa to eight-thousand-19. There’s been an increase in hospitalizations since last week. There are 792 patients in Iowa hospitals today (Wednesday) who tested positive for Covid. That is 81 more than last Wednesday.
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the attack on the U-S Capitol a year ago highlights the need to ensure free and fair elections. The Iowa Democrat says Senate passage of a voting rights bill "is the key priority right now." Axne says she's very concerned by a recent Washington Post survey indicating a third of Americans believe violence against the government is sometimes justified. Republican Senator Joni Ernst says her view on the attack hasn't changed. She says January 6th was a "very dark day in American history" and those who broke the law on that day should be held accountable. Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion issued a written statement on the one-year anniversary, calling the violence that day horrific and thanking Capitol Police for their bravery. Hinson says those who broke the law on January 6th should be prosecuted and held accountable.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gambling market studies conducted for the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission show the potential impact on the market for a new casino in Cedar Rapids and casino gambling in Nebraska. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says the information will help determine if there should be a casino there after a license was denied in the last attempt. Ohorilko questions what has changed since 2017. One of the two studies shows not much has changed and a Cedar Rapids casino would take revenue from Waterloo, Dubuque, and Riverside. The other study projects that loss to existing casinos of 61 million dollars. The commission will get a full review of the studies at their meeting next week.
(Waterloo, IA) -- A day after rolling out its high-tech autonomous tractor at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, John Deere has announced the vehicle will be built in Waterloo. Deere’s largest production complex employs about five thousand workers at its Waterloo Works facility in northeastern Iowa. Driverless tractors are aimed at helping farmers who face growing labor shortages. The company says farmers need technologies to help them do more with less. Many current tractor models already have auto-steer systems that use G-P-S to guide them during planting, tilling, and other fieldwork. John Deere hasn’t said when production of the driverless tractors will start.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An Iowa man faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. Fifty-seven-year-old Jon Stidham of McClelland admitted he sold controlled substances online without requiring a valid prescription and without holding state or federal licenses. His business called Kennel Supply sold more than 300 thousand doses of the drugs online over a three-year period. Stidham will be sentenced by U-S District Court Judge C-J Williams after a presentence report is completed. His plea deal includes an agreement to forfeit more than a half-million dollars in illegal profits.