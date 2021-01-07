(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Human Services says a problem with E-B-T cards has been fixed and users should have the right amount of money available when they buy food. A computer issue is being blamed for delaying those users from getting the maximum allotment for January. Although this is supposed to be the final month for the maximum allotted benefits, a D-H-S spokesperson says as long as Governor Kim Reynolds declares an emergency for at least one day a month, the benefits will continue. It’s anticipated that an additional 15-percent will be automatically loaded onto those E-B-T cards in about two weeks based on the latest federal COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court will hear arguments January 21st on the appeal by a man who was found civilly liable in his mother’s death. Shirley Carter was shot to death in the kitchen of her home near Lacona in 2015. Jurors found Jason Carter not guilty of murder charges in March 2019 – after he had been found liable for her death in civil court. Lawyers for Carter argue the district court made a mistake when it denied his motion to continue the trial while the homicide investigation was pending. They also argue there were at least four more correctible errors.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The first Iowans to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer are now getting their second dose. In Des Moines, MercyOne began delivering the shots Wednesday morning, about three weeks after the first ones were given. Doctor Aneesa Afroze says the vaccine is “our only weapon right now” against the coronavirus pandemic. She is part of the Phase 1-A group getting the vaccine in Polk County. That group includes front line health care workers, firefighters, police, and long-term care residents and employees. The Polk County Health Department says the vaccine should be available to the general public by the middle of this year.
(Des Moines, IA) -- If they don’t take the required steps, thousands of Iowans will be driving on expired licenses after midnight Saturday morning. A provision in the governor’s disaster emergency proclamation last year stated those licenses would not be considered expired if their expiration date was between January 16th, 2020, and January 8th, 2021. The same declaration suspended enforcement, but that is expiring this weekend as well. There is some good news. A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division says of the 29-thousand driver’s licenses that expired at the end of December, most are still well within the 60-day grace period – so you have time to fix this.