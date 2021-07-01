(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Davis and Van Buren counties. The action by the governor comes in response to severe weather that started June 24th and continues to impact the area. The proclamation opens the door for state resources to be used to help the area respond to and recover from the storm damage. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant and the Disaster Case Management programs have been activated for qualifying residents.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa and six other Republicans have sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to end the trade war. The letter indicates the senators believe it is damaging many U-S businesses. It points out that farmers have lost access to growing markets and experienced significant price drops for their commodities. The letter says, “Of course we all need to unify and demand China follows the trading rules and stop stealing intellectual property.” The group wants Biden to make good on his promise to end the tariffs. The senators signing the letter include Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Mike Lee of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for damaging oil pipeline equipment and setting fires. The federal judge also ordered 39-year-old Jessica Rae Reznicek to pay more than three million dollars in restitution. The co-defendant in the case, Ruby Montoya, will be sentenced at a later date. The Des Moines women damaged valves and set fire to construction equipment along the pipeline that crosses Iowa and three other states from 2016 to 2017. The two released a statement before their arrest admitting the vandalism.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A special investigation requested by the Des Moines Public School District has turned up almost 20 thousand dollars in improper financial transactions by a former teacher. The Iowa State Auditor’s Office report was released Wednesday. It found former horticulture teacher Craig Nelson made more than 18 thousand dollars in payments to his wife and used almost 14 hundred dollars in Menard’s rebates for personal purposes. District officials say Nelson was fired in April.