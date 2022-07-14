(Des Moines, IA) -- The state is ramping up public awareness efforts in response to an influx of fake prescription drugs laced with fentanyl that have shown up in Iowa. Public Safety Commissioner, Steven Bayens says the pills are produced mainly in Mexico by drug cartels, creating “nearly flawless reproductions of common prescription drugs.” He says even their own agents are trained to treat “every prescription pill they encounter like it contains fentanyl.” Bayens says the public can help by reporting the discovery of fake pills to their anonymous tip hotline, 1-800-532-0052, or by emailing d-n-e-info-at-d-p-s-dot-state-dot-i-a-dot-u-s.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Nature Conservancy in Iowa is offering home and business owners a crash course in solar power. Patrick Snell, the organization’s climate and external affairs associate, says the Grow Solar program is in its fourth year of helping Iowans navigate a course toward finding an affordable source of renewable energy. The program aims to connect Iowa home and business owners with local, reputable installers, while warning them about the predatory tactics of some out-of-state solar companies. Grow Solar is underway this summer in Polk County, after successful runs in Dallas, Warren, Linn, Jackson, and Johnson counties. There’s also a longer program, the Solar Power Hour, where people can learn the basics of solar energy, along with some of the financial aspects.
(Lake Mills, IA) -- Inflation in June hit a record peak above nine percent, and Iowa educators expect more students will arrive at school next month without adequate supplies. Beth Hanson is an elementary school teacher in Lake Mills. She says they’re seeing “a lot of kids who just need that assistance -- not just monetarily, but socially and emotionally needing all those things.” Hanson says classroom performance can be diminished if a student feels ashamed or shunned because of what they don’t have. Some schools and teachers are using this week’s Amazon Prime Day -- when many items are significantly cheaper -- to buy supplies and other items for students.
(UNDATED) -- The latest survey shows gas prices have fallen again. Triple-A says the average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline dropped 12 cents to four dollars, 46 cents. That’s down 30 cents a gallon from one month ago. The current Iowa average is 17 cents below the national average. It is still one dollar, 48 cents higher than one year ago. Diesel prices dropped nine cents this week to five dollars, 27 cents. It’s still well above the three dollars, eleven cents a gallon for diesel one year ago.