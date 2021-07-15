(Lohrville, IA) -- Iowa made it through June and the peak tornado season with just six confirmed twister sightings. The total went up quickly as severe storms Wednesday spawned multiple reports of tornadoes. One of the tornadoes touched down in Lake City at about 4:00 p-m, tearing down trees and leaving all of the nearly 18-hundred residents without power. No injuries were reported. Damage was left behind by a tornado that touched down 15 minutes later just west of Lohrville in Calhoun County. Thousands more customers were also left without power. The storms brought rain and flash flood warnings for many areas.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Joni Ernst is slamming President Joe Biden's quick withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. The Iowa Republican is a combat veteran and she says Biden is haphazardly withdrawing troops with no plan for handling the consequences. Ernst has introduced a bill she says requires military, intelligence, and homeland security branches to take a hard look at the increased risk that a hurried withdrawal from Afghanistan poses to our homeland. It would also require those same officials to analyze and explain to Congress what kind of illicit activities are being carried out at our southern border by terrorist groups and our adversaries around the globe.
(Carroll, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a crop duster dumped more than a dozen gallons of insecticide before it crashed Tuesday near Carroll. The D-N-R was warning people to stay away from the area near Swan Lake State Park until the chemicals are cleaned up. The pilot was injured and no names have been released. The Federal Aviation Administration says it is likely that engine failure was to blame for the crash. The plane is believed to be a total loss.
(Eldora, IA) -- Hardin County in central Iowa is the second county in the state to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary. The Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to that effect Wednesday morning. The vote was taken the day after Jasper County voted to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Now, requests are being made of the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Sheriff Jason Barnes says he took an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States and the State of Iowa. Barnes says, “That includes the Second Amendment.” Madison County Attorney Matt Schultz is in agreement. The proposed resolution supported by Barnes and Schultz is a verbatim copy of a resolution on the website for the Iowa Firearms Coalition.