(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say a child called 9-1-1 Wednesday afternoon to report the deaths of two people. Officers say they found an injured person at the location, plus the bodies of a man and a woman. No names have been released and police haven’t specified how they died. A spokesperson says significant injuries were seen on both bodies. Autopsies will be done and a homicide investigation is underway.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has temporarily halted a judge’s order that the Dakota Access Pipeline be shut down. The appeals court issued an administrative stay Tuesday. That stay remains in effect until the appeals court decides whether Energy Transfer Company can keep oil flowing while the court decides about the shutdown order. A federal judge gave the company until August 5th to shut it down. Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipeline of oil and complete the necessary steps to preserve the pipeline to be used in the future.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police say they are looking for a person of interest in a shooting that happened last weekend. Police say they think 24-year-old Keenan Baker is still in the Cedar Rapids area, but they’re urging the general public not to approach him. Officers were called to an apartment Sunday morning where they found a 23-year-old woman who had been shot. She had suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Investigators are calling it a domestic-related incident.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is one of four states known to be sharing driver’s license information with the U-S Census Bureau. South Dakota and South Carolina are the other states with data-sharing agreements. The Iowa Department of Transportation uploads the records every month for the next four years – including names, addresses and birth dates. The Trump administration started seeking the information from state agencies after the U-S Supreme Court stopped census takers from asking about citizenship. The A-C-L-U of Iowa says the practice should be stopped.