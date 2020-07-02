(Des Moines, IA) -- The 17 Black Lives Matter protesters arrested Wednesday at the Capitol were released on bond later in the evening. Authorities the crowd attacked Des Moines police and Iowa State Patrol troopers while they were escorting three people in custody out of the building. The officers were reportedly pushed, pulled, hit and – in one instance – jumped on. A protester who got control of a police officer’s gun was arrested. Almost 50 law enforcement officers from several agencies were called in to restore order. They were released from the Polk County Jail a few hours later.
(Perry, IA) -- A 31-year-old Perry man faces a charge of attempted murder for an assault reported in March. Deputies were called to the Dallas County Hospital March 2nd. A person with severe face and head injuries identified Michael Godwin as their attacker. Godwin is accused of hitting the victim with a metal jack handle. He was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Dallas County Jail.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Some top officials in the Iowa Hawkeyes athletic department will be taking sizeable pay cuts. That department will be dealing with a 15-million-dollar reduction in funding during the next fiscal year. The school reports coaches Kirk Ferentz, Fran McCaffery, Tom Brands and Lisa Bluder will each take a 15-percent pay cut. Athletics Director Gary Barta and Deputy Athletics Director Barbara Burke will take home paychecks 25-to-30 percent lighter.
(Des Moines, IA) -- When the numbers are finally in officials at Des Moines International Airport expect June passenger traffic to be about 20 percent of last year’s level. That would mean a little over 50 thousand travelers passed through the airport. The number of passengers flying into and out of the airport has been increasing since it hit rock bottom in April. The coronavirus pandemic has cut the number of non-stop destinations available in half. In the past, the summer months have been the busiest for the Des Moines airport.