(Des Moines, IA) -- A couple who live across the street from the governor’s mansion is seeking a zoning change so they can sell guns out of their home. A hearing with the Des Moines Zoning Board is scheduled for July 27th on the request from Travis and Elizabeth Aslin. The couple told Axios they conducted a few online gun sales from their previous home in a Des Moines suburb as a hobby and let customers pick up the guns at their house in Grimes. Des Moines officials seeking to deny the couple’s request to sell guns near the governor’s residence will have to show the home business would endanger public health and safety or impact the neighborhood. Those are the guidelines from a law Governor Reynolds approved last month that restricts city and county ordinances for home-based businesses.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa’s three congresswomen -- a Democrat and two Republicans -- have voted for a bill to make the 2015 U-S Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage federal law. The move comes after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the court should reconsider the ruling that legalized same-sex marriage across the country. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says the bill that passed the U-S House ensures marriage equality for same-sex and interracial couples. Congresswomen Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa and Ashley Hinson of Marion were among the Republicans who joined Democrats in supporting the bill. The other Iowan serving in the U.S. House -- Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull -- voted against the bill.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- The median price for a home sold in Iowa last month hit a record high, while the NUMBER of home sales is dropping according to the Iowa Association of Realtors. The median price for an Iowa home sold in June was a record 230-thousand dollars. That’s about 12 percent more expensive than the median price for Iowa homes sold in June of 2021. Homes placed on the market sold in an average of 27 days last month -- that’s 18 percent faster than in June of LAST year. In the first six months of THIS year, there’s been a more than four percent drop in the number homes sold in the state.
(Bettendorf, IA) -- A district court judge in eastern Iowa is also an author who’s just released his fourth spy thriller in his “Deep Cover” series about an undercover federal agent. Judge Joel Barrows, a Camanche native who lives in Bettendorf, says this latest novel, “Deep Purple Cover,” is set in California wine country and follows the mysterious slaying of a vineyard owner. It’s part of an ongoing series of books revolving around a criminal investigator, but Barrows says the novel can be read as a stand-alone. As a courtroom judge, Barrows’ day-to-day work involves overseeing criminal and civil trials, but his inspiration for the series dates back to when he was an Assistant U-S Attorney. His novels in the series have all had a color in the title, including “Deep White Cover,” “Deep Red Cover” and “Deep Green Cover.”