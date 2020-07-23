(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Fort Dodge police have made an arrest in an apparent attack using a flare gun. Officers were called to a location Tuesday at about 8:40 p-m. Emergency medical responders were treating a 52-year-old man who had been shot at least two times in the face and upper box. After firing the flares at the victim, investigators say 31-year-old William C. Goddard Junior attacked the man with an unknown object before running away. The man who was attacked is expected to survive. Goddard is being held in the Webster County Jail and he has a court appearance scheduled for today (Thursday).
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is pushing for direct coronavirus stimulus patients over the president’s idea of a payroll tax cut. The Iowa Republican isn’t predicting what the final draft of the relief package will look like. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the who package should total no more than one trillion dollars. That’s about one-third the size of the package approved last May. Grassley says Republicans are concerned about the rapidly-growing national debt. He didn’t say how much stimulus he thinks people should get this time.
(Le Mars, IA) -- The worker who was killed in a Tuesday grain bin accident near Le Mars has been identified by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office. Sixty-five-year-old Daniel Cronin died of injuries he suffered when he was covered by the corn in that grain bin. Authorities were called to the farm just before 10:00 a-m. They were told Cronin had been inside the structure loosening some stuck corn. There were safety measures in place, but he was still pulled into the corn when the crust broke.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a long list of guidelines to be used while jury trials are resumed. Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Larson Christensen released the nine-page order Wednesday. It covered questions like summoning a jury, selecting jury members, how to hold trials and deliberations. Special questions related to coronavirus will be added to juror questionnaires. The guidelines should be implemented in time for jury trials to resume September 14th.