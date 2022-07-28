(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it will re-open the Lake of Three Fires today (Thursday) after a Missouri man died from a brain-eating amoeba earlier this month. The unidentified swimmer developed a brain infection caused by the amoeba. State Health officials say the Centers for Disease Control confirmed the amoeba’s presence in the lake in southwestern Iowa’s Taylor County. The amoeba is commonly found in freshwater -- but it only causes brain infections in extremely rare cases. Signs will be posted at the Lake of Three Fires warning swimmers about the presence of the amoeba.
(Maquoketa, IA) -- The Iowa D-N-R also plans to open the Maquoketa Caves State Park today at Ten A-M for the first time since the fatal shootings at the park’s campground last Friday. The campground portion of the park will remain closed until further notice. Three members of the Schmidt family from Cedar Falls were shot and killed by a man who later took his own life. The D-C-I continues to look for answers on what spurred the shooting. A temporary memorial site will be located at the Maquoketa Caves State Park entrance sign near the Visitor Center.
(Davenport, IA) -- A one-year experiment in a Davenport junior high school will likely expand this fall to three more. The district’s head nurse, Gina Ekstrom, says Community Health Care, which serves low-income residents of the Quad Cities, received a grant to improve access to health care for children. Last year, it provided vaccinations at the school and virtual medical appointments so kids would miss only a few minutes of class, instead of a half-day or full day of school. Ekstrom says vaccinations and virtual medical appointments will be available this fall at three more junior highs, with mental health services added in the spring. Thanks to the grant, there’s no cost to the Davenport School District.
(UNDATED) -- Bicycle riders continue peddling across north central Iowa as RAGBRAI -- the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa -- continues. This is the tenth year Louis Reiner from Cedar Rapids has participated in the annual event. He says he’s got “a thousand friends” he gets to see for a week every year. Riders come from all over the U-S and several foreign countries. The ride ends Saturday in Lansing.