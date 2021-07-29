(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa Board of Regents has approved tuition increases starting this fall. Tuition was frozen last year during the coronavirus pandemic, but a loss of state funding brought on the change. The approval was given Wednesday afternoon. Students at the University of Iowa and Iowa State will see their tuition charges increase by almost 300 dollars. At the University of Northern Iowa tuition will go up by 115 dollars.
(Winterset, IA) -- Two more Iowa counties have become Second Amendment sanctuaries. Tuesday votes by the Board of Supervisors at both Cedar and Madison counties mean there are now four Iowa counties where sheriff’s offices won’t be enforcing state or federal gun laws that conflict with the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. Adams County is also considering a similar resolution at its August 2nd meeting, but all that is pending is a discussion, so far.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A Waucoma-based pork dealer that does business nationwide has been sanctioned by federal regulators for a second time. Lynch Livestock is accused of illegal buying practices that cheated hog sellers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Iowa dealer has been ordered to stop recording false weights for the hogs at its buying stations. Lynch will pay a civil penalty of 445 thousand dollars. The U-S-D-A had ordered the company to stop the same improper practices four years ago.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are reporting a man who was running from officers Tuesday stopped and shot himself to death. Officers were responded to a call from a woman who said she was being threatened by a group of men. As they pulled up, the 18-year-old man began to run. When he finally stopped, officers say he took a handgun out of his pocket and pointed it at his head. All efforts to de-escalate the situation failed and he shot himself. First aid was provided, but he died before he could be rushed to a hospital. The man’s name hasn’t been released.