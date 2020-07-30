(Urbandale, IA) -- The board that governs Iowa's three state universities approved 65-point-four-million dollars in budget cuts. Board of Regents president Michael Richards warned this may not be the end of the cuts. Richards said, "we certainly anticipate that the detailed plans that our universities have made public for the fall 2020 semester will continue to be refined, added to and adjusted,if need be.” University of Northern Iowa president Mark Nook said the budget reflects the “brutal facts” of the current situation. University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld already ordered a salary freeze for 42-hundred campus employees. The board approved early retirement incentives at Iowa State and I-S-U president Wendy Wintersteen estimated 100 faculty positions will be reduced through attrition. The board also approved salary cuts for the three university presidents. The athletic budgets for the Hawkeye, Cyclone and Panther programs will be reviewed in September.
(Winterset, IA) -- Authorities in Madison County say a Creston man is charged in the death of Des Moines man found lying in a rural roadway July 21st. Sheriff's deputies say 41-year-old Gerald Parker is jailed for the first-degree murder of 39-year-old Jonathan Hoffman. A delivery driver found Hoffman face down at an intersection. Hoffman died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Iowa D-C-I and Madison County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Dubuque man is pleading guilty to selling the opioids that resulted in three overdose deaths. Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Travis Gordon Jones admitted to distributing opioids with others and selling mixtures of heroin and fentanyl in April and May of 2019. Three victims suffered fatal overdoses after using the drugs Gordon supplied last spring. Jones faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years for conspiring to distribute controlled substances near a protected location resulting in death - and a maximum penalty of life in prison. The sentencing hearing hasn't been scheduled.
(Keystone, IA) -- No damage is reported from a tornado is spotted in Benton County. Authorities say reports of a funnel cloud started coming in near Keystone around Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area about a half-hour later. The warning was canceled at 6 p-m and no damage or injuries were reported.