(Battle Creek, IA) – Investigators continue looking into why an unoccupied home near Battle Creek exploded Wednesday morning. According to nearby residents, three people were inside the house at the time, cleaning it, when the blast happened. Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman says it “could be some time before we determine the cause of the explosion.” The three people injured were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries. Their identities have not been released.
(UNDATED) -- A new report on so-called green jobs which either directly or indirectly benefit the environment says Iowa is in an ideal position to succeed and grow in the green economy. Paula DiPerna, a consultant for Working-Nation, says 13-thousand Iowans now work in the green economy and another 600-thousand Iowans could be reskilled to join it. The report says Iowa workers who get reskilled could see a salary boost of eight- to ten-thousand dollars a year. The report ranks Iowa number-one in the nation for the amount of its electricity produced by clean power -- at 58-percent.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The powerful storms that thundered across Iowa Tuesday have been classified as another derecho, the third such storm in three years. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek, at the National Weather Service, says a derecho is a long-running, straight-line windstorm associated with fast-moving severe thunderstorms. Iowa experienced very damaging derechos in August of 2020 and in December of 2021. Tuesday’s severe storms dropped inch-diameter hail in Worth County and up to four inches of rain in some areas, which prompted flash flooding, along with very strong winds.
(Webster City, IA) -- A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen -- and this year it’s Holly Benda. Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was fatally injured last year in a traffic accident while on duty, and he died in the hospital a few days later. The association’s golf tournament is Saturday at Briggs Woods Golf Course in Webster City.