(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Natural Resource Commission voted Wednesday to add a five-acre easement along Bloody Run Creek in northeast Iowa's Clayton County. The D-N-R says the action will help protect the creek, which has a natural population of brown trout and is stocked with rainbow trout. Environmentalists say they are concerned about plans approved for a nearby cattle operation. The Iowa Environmental Council's Ingrid Gronstal says the protections will be undermined by Supreme Beef’s plan to open an 11-hundred head cattle feedlot upstream. Iowa DNR director, Kayla Lyon says she doesn’t have the authority to review the agency’s approval of the plan for the cattle feedlot. Advocates disagree and say they are considering legal action to stop the feedlot.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Authorities have released the names of the man and woman found dead inside a vehicle at a state park in eastern Iowa last weekend. An obituary posted online indicates 27-year-old Courtney Lynn Rhodes and 31-year-old Cody Michael Rhodes were married. The obituary for Courtney Rhodes lists her address as Gladbrook and describes her as a loving mother of two children. Courtney and Michael Rhodes were found dead Saturday inside a vehicle parked at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area in rural Linn County. An Iowa Department of Public Safety news release indicates autopsies have been conducted, but the cause and manner of the couple's deaths have not been determined.
(Algona, IA) -- Algona police are investigating an apparent double-murder suicide that has left two young boys dead. Officers were called to a home Monday night where they found the bodies of six-year-old Logan and three-year-old Seth Phelon. Thirty-two-year-old Christopher Phelon’s body was also discovered there. Autopsies determined the boys had been shot to death and their father had committed suicide. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is working the case along with Algona police and E-M-S, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner’s Office, and County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A December date has been set for the retrial of an accused triple-murderer. The first trial for Marvin Escobar-Orellana ended in a mistrial last year. He faces three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children – 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores. The victims lived in the basement of the home when Escobar-Orellana lived with his family. He has claimed the mother killed her two children and he killed her in self-defense. His wife told the court during the first trial that her husband shot Flores-Rodriguez in the head.