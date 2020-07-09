(Des Moines, IA) -- Public universities in Iowa are studying how to help international students who could be affected by a federal rule issued this week. Those students would be sent to their home countries if they are attending online-only classes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen has called the federal decision “unwise.” She is pushing for a flexible “hybrid” course load for those students so they wouldn’t be affected. The University of Iowa is seeking guidance due to its plan to move exclusively online after Thanksgiving. The University of Northern Iowa says it is in contact with its international students as it looks for options.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa voters are apparently eager to participate in this year’s presidential election and a lot of them want to vote by absentee ballot. Requests began being accepted this week. Dallas County Auditor Julia Helms says she has never seen anything like. Absentee ballots can be obtained by calling your county auditor’s office or going online to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. Then, you can mail it in or drop it off in person. Voters will have to wait until after October 5th to get their ballot in the mail. Many counties are expecting to deal with record numbers of absentee ballots for the November election.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Polk County judge says a Des Moines businessman failed to show genuine remorse for assaulting a woman at his home, so he ordered probation. David Greenspon had requested a deferred judgment. Instead, his record will show a conviction of assault with intention to inflict serious injury. The 63-year-old Greenspon was once a close ally of former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad. He told the court he took responsibility for kicking the woman last November, but he didn’t intend to hurt her. He will have to pay her medical bills, pay a fine and complete a behavior course.
(Washington, DC) -- A racial discrimination lawsuit has been filed against two major meatpacking companies for allegedly failing to prioritize worker safety during the coronavirus pandemic. J-B-S U-S-A and Tyson Foods are accused of racial discrimination. The suit has been filed on behalf of thousands of minority workers affected by the virus. The U-S Department of Agriculture is being asked to suspend millions of dollars in financial assistance set aside for the two corporations. They are accused of creating working conditions and long shifts which contributed to COVID-19 outbreaks at processing facilities across the country, including Iowa.