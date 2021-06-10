(Wilber, NE) -- An Iowa native has been given the death penalty for killing and dismembering a Nebraska woman four years ago. A three-judge panel sentenced 54-year-old Aubrey Trail in the Saline County, Nebraska courthouse Wednesday. Trail said he killed Sydney Loofe after she refused to commit to his lifestyle of group sex and fraud. Trail said he had to keep her from telling others about his crimes. Trail’s girlfriend, 25-year-old Bailey Boswell, was convicted on first-degree murder charges in October. She’s also an Iowa native. If she is sentenced to death, she will become Nebraska’s only female death row inmate.
(Darlington, IN) -- A 28-year-old Iowa woman is one of the two victims of a fatal plane crash in central Indiana. The single-engine aircraft departed from the Indianapolis flight school Lift Academy and crashed about 50 miles away Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Benjamin Corbet of Franklin, Indiana was the other person on board. State and federal authorities are investigating the crash that took the lives of Corbet and Kristen Green of Swisher, Iowa. The plane went down near Darlington, Indiana.
(Dubuque, IA) -- Dubuque police have arrested two men and a 16-year-old girl for shooting flares from a car Wednesday morning. Twenty-seven-year-old Royal Broman, 21-year-old Chandler Bourgeous, and 16-year-old Annalise Flogel are charged with arson and several other offenses. The first report came in just after 8:00 a-m when one car’s window was shot out and a second car was on fire. A short time later a man told authorities a flare was shot through the window in his apartment and set the carpet on fire. Another man was injured when a flare hit him. The three suspects were tracked down using Dubuque area traffic cameras.
(Woodward, IA) -- Completion of a nine-mile bike trail between Perry and Woodward would create a 118-mile loop of trails for bikers and hikers in central Iowa. The Dallas County Conservation Board is working on the project. Work on the trail started five years ago. The first two phases were completed in 2018 and 2020, while phases three and four will be done this summer. Bicycle riders are enthusiastic about the completion. Onr says a lot of people in Perry would like to see the Trestle lit up at night – and they’d like to do that without having to drive over in a car.