(Des Moines, IA) -- Democratic lawmakers say they are concerned that Republicans are giving Republican Governor Kim Reynolds too much leeway on state budget questions. State Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City says the plan for the next fiscal year is a case of the Legislature “entirely abdicating its responsibility to make a budget.” Hall says it allows the governor’s office to have an unheard-of amount of authority – whether during emergency times or not. He says lawmakers are “punting” the tough spending decisions to the governor. Republican Gary Mohr rejects Hall’s comments. He is the chairman of the Iowa House Appropriations Committee.
(Ayrshire, IA) -- A special investigation has turned up more than 10 thousand dollars in improper and unsupported spending by the former city clerk in Ayrshire. The problem transactions took place between September 2018 and February of this year. State Auditor Rob Sand says more than nine thousand dollars in unauthorized checks were issued to former city clerk Alesha Olson. Sand says audit copies have been shared with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Palo Alto County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Authorities in Woodbury County have charged a 56-year-old woman who shot her son with attempted murder. The incident happened Friday at 7:00 p-m. Georgia Grau is accused of shooting her 27-year-old son Thomas in the stomach and the upper arm. Investigators say she used a 38 caliber revolver. Police say there has been a history of domestic violence and disturbances between the two at that address in recent years.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate has passed legislation that would limit the ability of the secretary of state to change the election process during an emergency. Mail-in ballot applications were sent to all registered voters before the June primary election – leading to a record turnout. Republicans supporting the bill say it’s needed to put checks and balances on Secretary of State Paul Pate’s power. Democrats say the measure could put voters at risk and limit voting access in the November election because coronavirus is still expected to be a problem then.