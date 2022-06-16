(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the firing of a Cedar Rapids Police Officer following his arrest for a second O-W-I. Austin Mensen was hired with the knowledge he had previously been convicted of O-W-I. He was with the Cedar Rapids department three years before being convicted of second offense O-W-I. The Civil Service Commission fired him and he appealed -- saying there were not sufficient facts to support the decision and that it was arbitrary because it did not consider mitigating factors. The Court of Appeals ruled Mensen’s conduct was detrimental to the public interest -- as the loss of his driver’s license limited his ability to do his job.
(Tama, IA) -- A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer -- in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman. He says it travels around the country throughout the year “so that people that can’t make it to Washington D-C can actually experience the wall, see the names, feel the closeness, and do it locally.” The wall will be on display from August Fourth through the Seventh at the Meskwaki Settlement School in Tama. Learn more at: t-w-t-h-tama-dot-org.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- A new graphic novel by a northeast Iowan contrasts two radically different musicians who faced similar, simultaneous challenges. Author-illustrator Gary Kelley, of Cedar Falls, says blues legend Robert Johnson and master cello player Pablo Casals produced iconic albums the very same week in history -- late November of 1936 -- and it’s the subject of his new book, “Bach and The Blues.” Kelley says, “Robert Johnson dealt with the Jim Crow South…and was an iconic music man despite that -- and Pablo was an iconic cellist despite Franco, Mussolini, Hitler, (and) all those guys that did not want him around.” A performance of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony earlier this month featured the music of both men while images from Kelley’s novel were projected above the stage. The 64-page book is being published by North Liberty-based Ice Cube Press.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Out-of-state visitors at two western Iowa parks will have to keep paying an entrance fee for at least two-and-a-half more years. Lake Manawa State Park in Council Bluffs had three million visitors last year and Representative Brent Siegrist of Council Bluffs says it’s Iowa’s most heavily used state park, “particularly because it’s next to Omaha and there are tons of Nebraskans that come over.” Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs implied that visitors from Nebraska might be more likely to “drink or tear up the park or go off-road,” and that the five-dollar fee is a tool to “try and maybe redirect some of our non-residents back to their state.” Waubonsie State Park is near the Missouri border in Fremont County and also has a lot of out-of-state visitors who are charged the five-dollar fee.