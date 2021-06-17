(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health plans to close its free COVID-19 testing program next month. State officials say TestIowa at all sites will shut down by 4:00 p-m July 16th. State-operated sites in Pottawattamie, Linn, Black Hawk, Polk, and Scott counties will close. The large-scale effort kicked off in April 2020. The closings will be staggered over the next month. The official closing dates will be posted on Iowa’s coronavirus website. The busiest month was last November when 67-hundred people a day were being tested. Right now, that average is about 400 tests a day at the 17 drive-thru clinics.
(Ankeny, IA) -- An Iowa mother alleges retaliation in a lawsuit she has filed against the Ankeny Community School District. Kimberly Reicks says her daughter was forced to sit alone last December after she sent a doctor’s note to her school saying the student should be excused from wearing a face mask. That mask had caused a staph infection on the girl’s face. Reicks says school officials retaliated against her for speaking up against the face mask requirement for all students. Her attorney says no matter how you feel about policies on masks, a kindergarten student shouldn’t be punished because her mother is exercising her constitutional rights.
(Indianola, IA) -- The board of supervisors for Warren County will vote next month on whether to put a question about expanding that board on the November 2022 election ballot. Voters would decide whether to increase the current three-member board to five members. All three supervisors support the idea and are likely to vote for the ballot issue at the July 20th meeting. The county plans to contact the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and the Iowa State Association of Counties to help it write the ballot language. Having a five-member board would make it legal for two supervisors to meet with each other outside official board meetings without violating state open meetings laws. Thirty-eight of Iowa’s 99 counties have five-member boards.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A 20-year-old Cedar Rapids man arrested for killing his parents and a sister tells investigators a masked intruder did it. Alex Jackson called 9-1-1 Tuesday to report his dad had been shot by a man who broke into their home. Responding officers found 61-year-old Jan Jackson, 68-year-old Melissa Jackson, and 19-year-old Sabrina Jackson dead from gunshot wounds. Alex Jackson was suffering a gunshot wound to his foot. Officers say they recovered the .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle thought the be the murder weapon.