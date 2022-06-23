(Washington, DC) -- Three Iowa Democrats will be making a pitch to national party leaders today (Thursday), arguing the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses should be first in 2024. National Democrats are hearing applications from 16 states and Puerto Rico seeking to be among the five “early” voting states in the presidential campaign. Members of the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee have made it clear they’re looking for states with diverse populations. State Representative Ras Smith of Waterloo is a member of the Black Caucus in the Iowa House. He says while Iowa’s overall population is nearly 91 percent white, it’s diverse in other ways -- including people with disabilities and people for whom English is a second language.
(Davenport, IA) -- Nineteen Iowa school districts splitting more than 45-and-a-half million dollars in grants to boost teacher training are making plans for how the money will be used. The state’s new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program is being financed with federal pandemic relief money. In Davenport, superintendent T-J Schneckloth (SHNEK-loth) says the money will be used by the districts’ para-educators to earn enough college credits to become teachers. The state money can also be used by high school students to earn para-educator certificates and associate degrees. Schneckloth says the application and screening process will begin immediately.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new law lets Iowa parents enroll their children in any public K-through-12 school at any time. Governor Kim Reynolds just approved this immediate change to Iowa’s “open enrollment” policy, which lets parents transfer their children out of the district in which the family lives. Parents typically had to make a transfer request by March First and transfers were only allowed into neighboring school districts. That adjacency rule is gone as well. School districts may still refuse transfer applications for lack of room.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Survey numbers from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources show hunters bagged around 375-thousand pheasants this year. Wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says that's around a 25 percent increase over last year -- making it “the best we’ve seen (since) 2008.” He says the information from hunters confirmed their August roadside survey -- which show bird numbers up in the northern third of the state and across the central portion -- while tough winter conditions dropped bird numbers in the south. While bird numbers have trended up the last couple of years, Bogenschutz says habitat and weather remain the key factors that determine the trend will continue.