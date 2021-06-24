(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Attorney General's Office has released its report on clergy sex abuse within the Catholic Church. Attorney General spokesperson, Lynn Hicks, says the office started gathering information in 2018 and examined the records of 70 priests and 50 complaints. The statute of limitations has expired for all the cases reviewed, but Hicks says they still think this was a good thing -- he says the process led to 17 people who had never before reported allegations coming forward. The report also indicates that the four Catholic Diocese in Iowa have taken steps to address the issue. The four Catholic Bishops released a statement saying the Attorney General’s review will be studied for suggestions on how the efforts of the Catholic Church might be improved.
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University will lead a 16-million dollar research project on the use of wireless technology to provide internet access in areas of Story, Boone, and Marshall Counties. Ericsson North America will provide network equipment and services. Paul Challoner (CHAL-awn-er), a V-P with the company, says agricultural uses will be one focus. It will test wireless internet connections to rural schools, hospitals, and other sites in a 300-square mile area. I-S-U faculty and students will be involved in the research.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is using 20 million dollars in federal pandemic relief money for a new Iowa Center for School Mental Health at the University of Iowa to help train current and future Iowa teachers. Iowa Department of Education director Ann Lebo (LEE-boh) says over the past year, many schools saw increasing levels of anxiety and depression among their students. Another seven million in pandemic relief money will be used on child care and preschool programs in Council Bluffs public schools. Three million will be spent in the Waterloo district to improve reading and math skills in elementary students who're struggling.
(Altoona, IA) -- A 39-year-old Altoona woman faces attempted murder charges for a Monday night stabbing incident. Altoona police were called to an apartment at 11:44 p-m. When they arrived they found a 54-year-old man with multiple injuries, including stab wounds. Sara Tomforde was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody. She was evaluated at a hospital, then booked in to the Polk County Jail. The victim hasn’t been identified and his medical condition hasn’t been released.