(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds’ Proclamation of Disaster Emergencies issued in late March has expired and property tax payments are due today (Thursday). Iowa property tax payments are officially delinquent each year when they’re not paid by March 31st. Reynolds’ action stopped late interest and penalties on unpaid property taxes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her proclamation will expire at midnight. County treasurers have asked the state to let them carry over delinquencies until next year.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- When pictures of a bruised two-year-old child began circulating on social media, Ottumwa police started an investigation. On Tuesday, 28-year-old Ashley Karen Lindley-Moser and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Donald Vincent Graham, were arrested. Both of them face charges of child endangerment causing bodily injury. Relatives are said to be taking care of the other children who had been living there.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued a caution about a wastewater discharge into the Missouri River. State officials are encouraging people living in Council Bluffs to keep their children and pets away from the river in the area downstream from the Dodge Park stormwater pump station. The city had asked for permission Tuesday to release the untreated wastewater while it worked on problems with a sewer line. A little over 68 thousand gallons were released into the river.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Democrats in the Iowa Senate are calling for the governor to sign an executive order allowing felons to vote as soon as they complete their sentences. Governor Reynolds has promised to do that, but she hasn’t been specific about when. The 18 senators sent her a letter this week asking her to do it by July 4th. They say that would give the people affected by the order enough time to register, find polling places and request absentee ballots for the November presidential election.