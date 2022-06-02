(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
(Lansing, IA) -- The Iowa D-N-R says an unknown amount of coal spilled into the Mississippi River from a Canadian Pacific train that derailed about 6:40 a-m Wednesday. Ten coal cars derailed four miles south of Lansing, but only one spilled coal into the river. The spill happened just south of the Lansing power plant. Iowa D-N-R staff are monitoring cleanup activities and will consider appropriate enforcement action.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) - A design by Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids has been selected for the next U-S spacesuits. Collins Aerospace, along with I-L-C Dover and Oceaneering, created the new suits that astronauts could wear when working outside the International Space Station and on the moon within the next decade. The suits weigh less and offer enhanced mobility compared to the current spacesuits and allow for increased mission times. Collins Aerospace designed the first spacesuit that allowed astronauts to walk on the moon, as well as the suit NASA astronauts currently use when operating outside the International Space Station.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says things got a little too hot at a local Dairy Queen. Firefighters were called to a fire Wednesday at the restaurant around 12:30 p-m and they say flames were shooting 20 feet into the air after the fire broke through the roof. Everyone got safely out of the building which suffered extensive damage. The preliminary indication is the fire started in a piece of equipment.