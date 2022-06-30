(Belmond, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says she has to pursue legal options on two abortion-related laws that were challenged in court before deciding whether to call legislators back in special session to pass abortion restrictions. Reynolds signed a bill into law in 2018 that would forbid abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually the sixth week of a pregnancy, but it never took effect due to a court injunction. She’s asking the courts to remove that block. She’s also asking the Iowa Supreme Court to revise its recent ruling that upheld a 24-week waiting period for abortions. Reynolds is making the legal argument that the U-S Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe-V-Wade should make it more difficult to challenge Iowa laws that restrict abortion in the future.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear says her Republican opponent’s legal push to revive a six-week abortion ban shows Governor Reynolds is determined to stand against the will of the vast majority of Iowans. During an appearance in Sioux City just before Reynolds made her announcement, DeJear denounced last week’s U-S Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe-V-Wade and said reproductive rights will be a centerpiece of her campaign. She also said in a written statement that instead of focusing on abortion restrictions, it’s time for a governor who instead will address pressing issues like education, healthcare, housing, and the workforce shortage.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man will spend 27 months in prison for illegally obtaining health information on another person. Forty-nine-year-old Dustin Ortiz pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to wrongfully obtain and disclose individually identifiable health information. According to court documents, Ortiz conspired with a then-employee of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center (V-A-M-C) in Des Moines to obtain the records on the victim’s mental health conditions and medications. Ortiz then gave the records to a third party. The court information says the intent was to use the health information for personal gain and malicious harm -- making it a felony.
(Webster City, IA) – Hamilton County’s public health director Shelby Kroona (KROO-nah) has a reminder for parents everywhere in Iowa to keep their kids home if they’re sick, especially from public swimming pools. She says they’ve had “two pools in Hamilton County that have had poop in the pool.” Kroona notes that human feces can contain viruses and bacteria that can spread to other people in the water. She says the risk of making someone else sick isn’t the only problem with the situation, as pool owners and operators have to spend time and money disinfecting their entire pool.