(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says the state has made good progress on COVID vaccinations and she has no plan to offer the kind of incentives other states are trying -- like college scholarships and lottery prizes -- to encourage more people to get vaccinated. Reynolds points to pop-up clinics at farmers markets, Iowa Cubs baseball games and the Iowa Barnstormers indoor football games. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about six out of 10 adults in Iowa have had at least one Covid shot. Among Iowans 65 and older, the vaccination rate is 86 percent.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Board of Regents Free Speech Committee met for the first time Wednesday since the governor signed a bill into law requiring free speech training at the three state universities. The new law came after lawsuits or concerns raised at the University of Northern Iowa, University of Iowa & Iowa State University The committee voted to explore hiring an outside company to develop a training program to get the training started on the campuses this fall. The Free Speech Committee is also looking to develop a survey that could be used on all three campuses to gauge on-campus feelings about free speech.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- All regular shifts are on today (Thursday) at the J-B-S meatpacking plant in Marshalltown that had some production disrupted this week after a company-wide cyber attack. However, the slaughtering operation at the J-B-S plant in Ottumwa will start two hours late and some meat cutting operations are canceled. All bacon-related departments at the Ottumwa plant will operate at regular times. Iowa State University livestock economist Lee Schultz says J-B-S can make up for a few days of lost production and consumers won't experience meat shortages at the grocery store.
(Anamosa, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections is reporting an attack by an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary has left an officer with an arm injury. The attack happened Wednesday morning when the inmate became violent during a disciplinary hearing with an administrative law judge. The officer was hurt while trying to bring the inmate under control. Late last month the chemicals that could be used to make a bomb when found in an inmate’s possession. And, in March, two prison employees were killed during an escape attempt by two inmates.