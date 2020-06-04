(Des Moines, IA) -- It was a sixth day of George Floyd protests in Iowa communities including Des Moines, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids. More than a thousand demonstrators in Des Moines marched to the home of Mayor Frank Cownie Wednesday night, demanding police changes and policies for protesting. Cownie addressed the crowd and promised to take steps to address the issues and pass an anti-racial profiling ordinance. The protesters in Iowa City clashed with police on Interstate 80 and officers used tear gas four times before the group finally dispersed. Some buildings were reportedly damaged and vandalized. People in Cedar Rapids gathered in Greene Square for prayer vigil to remember the life of George Floyd and pray for change.
(Red Oak, IA) -- There's a solidarity vigil today in southwest Iowa in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody (Thursday 12:30 p-m). The gathering at First Congressional United Church in Red Oak will begin with a program and then nine minutes of silence to recognize the unjust killing of Floyd. The church bell will ring at the end of each minute and the group will disperse in silence after the last bell. Nine minutes represents about how long the Minneapolis office kneeled on Floyd's neck before he lost consciousness. Organizers say "we may be far removed from the turmoil, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t stand for justice."
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate is sending Governor Reynolds a bill to adjust Iowa’s medical marijuana program. It will not boost the potency of the cannabis products as significantly as a bill she vetoed in 2019 would have. Senator Rich Taylor of from Mount Pleasant, said he’d like to pass a meaningful bill, and "we’re going to get some real help for some very, very sick people who can be helped by this drug.'” The bill aligns with the recommendations of a state task force — allowing Iowans in the medical cannabis program to buy a 90-day supply of products with a maximum of four-and-a-half grams of T-H-C. That’s the key chemical in marijuana. Senator Brad Zaun of Urbandale said the bill isn’t perfect, but worth supporting because it also lets doctors recommend a higher dosage. Senators had an often testy debate over this bill before it passed on a mostly party-line vote.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans in the Iowa House approved legislation to forbid paroled felons who owe victim restitution from voting if Iowans approve a constitutional amendment that automatically restores voting rights. Representative Bobby Kaufmann (COUGH-man) of Wilton was the bill's chief advocate. He says "We're talking about somebody who potentially killed someone, not just some dismissive bill they can't pay." Democratic Representative Mary Wolfe from Clinton is a criminal defense attorney. Wolfe says last (Wednesday) night was a strange time to pass the bill as protesters 50 blocks from the capitol were calling for criminal justice reform. The bill goes to the governor, so attention shifts back to Senate Republicans who've balked at passing a plan to end Iowa's status as the only state that bans felons from voting once they're released from prison.