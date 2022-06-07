(Des Moines, IA) -- There are two statewide races in today’s Primary Election for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat. Three candidates are competing in the Democratic Primary -- and in the Republican Primary, Jim Carlin is challenging incumbent Chuck Grassley who’s seeking an eighth term. Carlin is an attorney and a state senator from Sioux City. According to the most recent campaign filing, Carlin raised over half a million dollars for his campaign and had about 56-hundred left in mid-May. Carlin says too many politicians care more about power than about representing their constituents.
(Des Moines, IA) – Iowa’s top election official says there’s a team of state and federal officials working to ensure the safety of Iowa voters, poll workers, and ballots in today’s Primary. Secretary of State Paul Pate hosted a news conference Monday at the Iowa National Guard headquarters to discuss election security, emphasizing that Iowans use paper ballots and tabulating machines are not connected to the Internet. But Pate says he often gets reports of misinformation -- some of it malicious -- about Iowa’s elections. Kim Wyman of the U-S Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency says misinformation online is often from some of the countries that are engaged in cyber-attacks on U-S targets -- primarily, Russia, Iran, and China.
(Stanhope, IA) -- The central Iowa community of Stanhope is raising money to move a 140-year-old train depot from a Hamilton County farm back to town. Rick Young is chairman of the Hamilton County Supervisors and says the historic building will soon be returned to its original home. Young says there are many costs involved with moving the depot, then putting it on a foundation and buying a piece of property -- perhaps 122-thousand dollars total. So far, 75-hundred dollars in pledges have been made for the project. If everything goes according to plan, the depot will be moved next summer.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A custom-Iowa-built R-V is back on the road as the state’s mobile history museum. Michael Morain, spokesman for the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, says the State Historical Society of Iowa’s vehicle is fully outfitted to bring a wide array of interesting items from Iowa’s past directly to the public. They include “56 historical artifacts that explore 13-thousand years of Iowa history” -- all within 300 square feet. The mobile museum debuted in 2017 and over the course of three years made 175 stops in all 99 counties, attracting some 65-thousand visitors, including more than 11-thousand students. The R-V is now on its second three-year statewide tour with a completely different exhibition inside.