(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
(Washington, DC) -- Cindy Axne of West Des Moines -- the only Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation -- will face Republican Primary winner Zach Nunn in the General Election. The new third congressional district includes Des Moines and covers 21 counties, and it’s been considered one of the G-O-P’s pick-up opportunities as Republicans campaign to gain majority control of the U.S. House. Axne says, “It’s been the most watched race since early last year,” and says her approach to staying in office will be to “just bring home the goods for the State of Iowa.” The new district covers nine counties not included in the area Axne currently represents. She says in-person campaigning has been and will be critical.
(Ankeny, IA) -- The C-E-O of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience store chain talked about gas prices during the quarterly conference call for investors. Darren Rebelez (Reb-bell-lez) said Wednesday it is constantly changing, making it an “extremely volatile environment right now.” The company reported that the number of gallons of gas sold in the fourth quarter was up one-point-five percent and the margin was 36-point-two cents a gallon despite the volatility of gas pricing. Triple-A Iowa reports the average cost of a gallon of gas here is four dollars, 68 cents a gallon. Rebelez says people are backing off on purchases in the areas where the gas price is the highest.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Just in time for the summer fishing season, the state Department of Natural Resources is adding more than two-thousand fish structure locations to the maps of lakes on its website. John Lorenzen, a fisheries research technician at the D-N-R, says it’s valuable information because the structures also function as habitats “that congregate fish and allow anglers to have a better success rate.” In addition to the various underwater structures, another 215 lake contour maps have also been added to the website. The new maps can be found by Googling “Iowa fishing maps” or through the website: Iowa-D-N-R-dot-gov.