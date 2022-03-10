(Davenport, IA) -- A 21-year-old Davenport woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the lobby of a hospital emergency room during an argument. The fight between the two was reported to police at 12:47 A-M Wednesday. G’Sani Natic Bogan is charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor, including willful injury causing bodily injury. Witnesses tell police they saw Bogan and 19-year-old Fasheed Rush fighting in the lobby of the Genesis West Hospital emergency room. They say Bogan fired two shots. Rush was hit in the leg.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Raw milk and other products like cheese, yogurt and ice cream made with unpasteurized milk could be sold at the dairy where it’s processed under a bill that’s passed the Iowa Senate. It still would be illegal to sell unpasteurized milk at restaurants and farmers markets if the bill becomes law. Senator Tony Bisignano (biz-ihg-NAH-noh), a Democrat from Des Moines, says the bill makes something legal that’s going on already. Raw milk enthusiasts say milk that hasn’t been pasteurized has more nutrients and tastes better, while critics say it contains dangerous bacteria. The Iowa Farm Bureau, the state’s dairy industry, and Iowa grocers oppose the bill.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two Democrats joined all the Republicans in the Iowa Senate on a vote to end the senate’s confirmation process for the governor’s appointments to more than two dozen state boards and commissions. The governor’s nominees for nearly 140 boards, commissions and councils must now get two-thirds of senators to vote for them to serve. Republican Senator Roby (ROB-ee, like "Robbie") Smith of Davenport says if 26 senators sign a petition, any of the nominees to the boards on this new list would be subject to the confirmation process and the required 34 votes. Democrat Senator Janet Petersen, from Des Moines, says this gets rid of automatic checks and balances for important state boards.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Retired Admiral Mike Franken filed more than 64-hundred signatures on nominating petitions in his bid for the Iowa Democratic Party's U-S Senate nomination. Former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids, Glenn Hurst of Minden, and Bob Krause of Burlington have also said they’re running for a chance to challenge Republican Chuck Grassley’s bid for an eighth term in the U-S Senate. Democratic State Senator Liz Mathis of Cedar Rapids has submitted nominating petitions to run in Iowa’s new second congressional district. Mathis will be challenging Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion.