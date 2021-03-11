(Des Moines, IA) -- All Republicans and ten Democrats in the Iowa Senate have passed a bill designed to penalize cities that "defund" the police. Republican senators passed another bill that would boost penalties for rioting. Senator Julian Garrett, a Republican from Indianola, says it's about supporting law enforcement officers who dealt with violent rioters last summer. He says they are trying to make the penalties stiff enough people think twice about it. Garrett's bill would keep arrested protesters in jail for 24 hours before they'd be eligible for release. Garrett calls it a cooling-off period. Senator Tony Bisignano (biz-ihg-NAH-noh), a Democrat from Des Moines, says Republicans seem to have forgotten why people were protesting last summer.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Brides who want intricate braids, up-dos, or chignons (SHEEN-yawns) for their wedding day could have a professional stylist on-site if a bill that cleared the Iowa House becomes law. Representative Ann Meyer says the legislation will allow licensed cosmetologists to practice cosmetology at a wedding venue, on the day of the wedding. Currently, they can only practice in a licensed salon. In addition to hairstyling, some licensed cosmetologists do nails. That means if this bill becomes law, brides could get touch-ups on their manicures and pedicures at their wedding venue, too. Hair salons took a hit during the pandemic as they were closed for weeks last spring to curb the spread of Covid. Supporters say this bill could provide cosmetologists with a welcome source of new income.
(Washington, DC) -- A committee in the U-S House of Representatives has voted to postpone its decision on the challenge to election results in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. Members of the Committee on Administration say they will review the merits of the case. Democrat Rita Hart has argued that at least 22 legal ballots were wrongly left out of the final count. She only lost by six. Republican Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks has asked the committee to toss out the challenge. Hart’s campaign was happy with Wednesday’s decision. An attorney for Miller-Meeks continues to say Hart should have taken the case to state court first.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The U-S Department of Justice says an Iowa woman has been sentenced to six months in prison for leaking the identities of federal drug informants. Thirty-seven-year-old Danielle Taff of Ankeny was working as a paralegal for the feds at the time. She had entered a guilty plea last November to a federal charge of computer fraud and could have received a five-year sentence. Pictures and phone numbers for the informants wound up on a Facebook page that was dedicated to outing “snitches.”