(Des Moines, IA) -- Twelve House Republicans joined with Democrats in voting against even starting debate on a plan to ban COVID vaccine requirements in businesses, schools, and government agencies. The proposal would prohibit hiring and firing decisions that are based on an employee’s COVID vaccination status unless federal regulations require it. And half of a 50-thousand-dollar state fine for a COVID-related firing would be paid to the fired employee. A spokesperson for G-O-P leaders says there was an understanding that 51 Republicans would vote to start debate on that plan, but when votes were cast, there were only 48.
(Sioux City, IA) -- For the second time in over a decade, a Sioux City man is going to prison for selling unapproved versions of drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction. Sixty-one-year-old David Kempema was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to selling misbranded drugs with the intent to defraud. Information from his plea agreement showed Kempema ordered pills from India or Germany that contained the same active ingredients as Viagra and Cialis. He placed ads in men’s restrooms in businesses along Interstate 29, advertising the pills as “dietary supplements” called “Supermale” and “All Natural Male.” Kempema had reached another plea agreement for doing about the same thing back in 2011 and was sentenced back then to 60 days in jail.
(Sheldon, IA) -- An engineering contractor working on a lift station project for the city of Sheldon found something unexpected. It was a woolly mammoth tooth unearthed after recent digging. The tooth was on property owned by Northwest Iowa Community College near the Sheldon Rec Trail, about 800 feet west of the Floyd River. Experts say the tooth, which weighs more than eleven pounds, was likely in the ground since the last glacial maximum which is suspected to have been over 20-thousand years ago. Northwest Iowa Community College officials say they will retain ownership of the tooth, but will display it at the Sheldon Prairie Museum in Sheldon.
(Fort Dodge, IA) – It’s the day for the wearin’ of the green, but some Iowans will be seeing red and blue if they don’t make smart choices. Iowa State Trooper Paul Gardner, who’s based in Fort Dodge, says law officers across Iowa will be focused on U-S Highway 20 today (Thursday) as part of a special traffic enforcement program. They’ll be looking for excessive speeders, people not wearing their seat belts, distracted drivers, and of course drunk drivers. Gardner says they chose Highway 20 because there’s been 33 traffic deaths on that road over the past five years, and 13 of those deaths were alcohol related. He reminds revelers not to get behind the wheel but to first designate a driver or call a cab or a ride.