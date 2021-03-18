(Des Moines, IA) -- A pair of bills the U-S House is expected to take up on immigration reform could have a significant impact on Iowa's largest industry. The executive director of the Iowa State Dairy Association, Mitch Schulte (SHUL-tee), says there is a critical shortage of labor in all sectors of U-S agriculture. He says the industry pays extremely competitive wages and several different benefits but it's still hard to get workers. He says in a lot of situations they have no choice but to turn to foreign labor. Schulte says much of what’s contained in the Farm Workforce Modernization Act would help solve the ag labor problems which dairy producers are facing.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police were called out to a local park on the report of a potentially suicidal person Wednesday evening. Officers found a man unrelated to the call and they say he became confrontational. He then got into a vehicle and began to drive through the park at a high rate of speed. The man eventually stopped and ran to the Des Moines River and jumped in. Officers attempted to throw a rescue line to him -- but he went under the water. The person has not been located and the rescue effort ended. Police say there was evidence of alcohol and drugs were observed within the abandoned vehicle.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate has unanimously voted to eliminate a financial benchmark to speed up a series of state income tax cuts. House Republicans have expressed concerns about cutting taxes in the middle of a pandemic. Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs says Iowa does have the financial capacity to deal with these priorities. Provisions in the new federal pandemic relief package suggest states that cut taxes must forfeit federal aid. Republican attorneys general from 21 states have threatened to take the Biden Administration to court on this point. The bill would also immediately begin phasing out the state inheritance tax.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Democrat Congresswoman Cindy Axne backed legislation removing the time limit for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. Axne said in a statement that "women have been intentionally left out of the Constitution for far too long." She said if the discrimination women are still fighting hasn’t expired, then neither should the efforts to see the E-R-A added to the Constitution. Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said she was disappointed she didn’t have the opportunity to consider a modern, updated version of the Equal Rights Amendment. Hinson says the premise behind the legislation was Constitutionally unsound and would actually undermine women's rights and the progress we have made since the 1970s.