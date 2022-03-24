(Des Moines, IA) --The Iowa House and Senate have voted to reduce the maximum number of weeks you can get unemployment benefits from 26 weeks down to 16 weeks. Senate Republicans favor an additional step -- a one-week delay in delivery of the first unemployment check for a laid-off worker. Senator Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig, says Iowa would join at least 39 other states that have a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits. Representative Chris Hall, a Democrat from Sioux City, says the state needs to attract more residents rather than come up with more punitive policies.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Agriculture has issued an order canceling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings in response to the bird flu outbreak. The order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets or the sale of exotic birds. The Department’s order begins immediately and lasts until 30 days have passed without a confirmation of a new infection in domestic poultry in the state.
(Forest City, IA) -- Winnebago Industries saw second quarter revenues rise by almost 39 percent. The manufacturer of R-V’s and other outdoor equipment has factories in Forest City, Lake Mills, Charles City, and Waverly. The company matched the record of one-point-two billion dollars set in the first quarter of the fiscal year. Winnebago C-E-O Michael Happe (HAPPY) says consumer demand for the company’s products continues to be strong -- with market share gains across all segments.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Morningside University is buying more than 70 acres of farmland in Sioux City from Woodbury County that will be used to expand agricultural opportunities for their students. Tom Paulsen heads the agricultural and food studies department at Morningside and says hands-on learning is vital for agricultural careers. Lessons like crop-scouting or hybrid analysis will move out of the classroom and onto the farm. Paulsen says the land will give students the opportunity to learn everything from budgeting to hybrid selection. The farm sits just five miles down the road from the university.