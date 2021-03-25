(Anamosa, IA) -- A Special Agent with the Iowa D-C-I says a nurse and guard killed at the Anamosa State Prison were struck in the head with a hammer by two inmates who were trying to escape. Agent Rick Rahn (Ron) identified them as registered nurse Lorena (lor-EE-nuh) Schulte (Shull-tee) and correctional officer Robert McFarland. Rahn says the victims were killed when they tried to stop inmates Thomas Woodard and Michael Dutcher (DOO cher) from escaping. Schulte died at the prison and Woodard died on the way to the hospital. Another staff member and an inmate tried to stop the two but were unsuccessful. Other guards brought the prisoners under control.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The University of Iowa has announced fans will be allowed to attend outside athletic events in limited numbers. The announcement comes after the Big Ten Conference said attendance policies at its 14 member schools will be determined by local health guidelines and restrictions. Iowa will allow 50 percent capacity at outdoor venues but will continue tighter restrictions on indoor events. Fans will be allowed to attend this (Thursday) afternoon’s 4:00 p-m women’s soccer game against Penn State. The Hawkeyes football team starts spring practice next Tuesday. Allowing fans into spring events at Kinnick Stadium is being discussed now.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Managers at Toyota Financial Services’ office in Cedar Rapids told employees Wednesday the location will be slowly closed over the next two years. Customer service work is being moved to three other offices in Arizona, Georgia, or Texas. A company spokesperson says every team member in good standing will have to option to move to one of those three locations. Local officials say the employees may be able to stay in Cedar Rapids by taking similar positions with Wells Fargo, GreatAmerican Financial Services, or Transamerica. The Toyota office has operated in Cedar Rapids for nearly 30 years.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans in the Iowa Senate are working on legislation that would shift funding for mental health services from counties to the state. About 200 people listened in on a virtual hearing by a subcommittee Wednesday. Groups like Iowa Mental Health Advocacy want counties to continue covering some of the costs. They say when Iowa has a bad economic year, one of the first things to be cut is usually mental health funding. The Iowa Farm Bureau is supportive of the bill because it should provide property tax relief. Cities and counties oppose because it would do away with state dollars paid to them to make up for commercial property tax cuts.