(Clinton, IA) -- A central Iowa man has been charged with killing another man who was found dead in an apartment after a fire in Clinton last Saturday. The State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined 41-year-old Dustin Doran had died by homicide. Doran is a former resident of Newton. Thirty-year-old Trevor Ward from Norwalk is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Doran’s death. Clinton County records show Ward was arrested Saturday -- the same day as the murder -- and charged with public intoxication and assault causing bodily injury.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate has passed an education bill that includes some of Governor Kim Reynolds’ priorities on education. The Senate proposal includes rules similar to those in a House bill that would require schools to show parents lists of teaching materials and library books. The Senate bill also includes scholarships for up to ten thousand students that could be used to pay for private school. The bill passed on a 31 to 18 on party line vote, with one Republican joining Democrats in opposition.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals says an age discrimination case brought by a fired Swift Pork Company employee should be heard. Sixty-year-old David Feeback was fired from the Marshalltown Swift plant where he had worked for more than two decades after sending a text to his supervisor using an expletive. Feeback sued, alleging age discrimination, workplace harassment, and wrongful termination. The district court dismissed all three claims, but the Appeals Court says Feeback’s observations that nine people over the age of 50 left the company before retiring is “competent evidence even if it is not the strongest evidence” of possible age discrimination. The Appeals Court also says a jury could find this evidence persuasive on his discrimination claim.
(Johnston, IA) -- Eighteen Iowa law enforcement agencies have donated more than 700 bulletproof vests and nearly 150 helmets for shipment to Ukraine. A crowd in an Iowa National Guard warehouse watched as the last few crates of protective gear were loaded in a truck. Governor Kim Reynolds says authorities from Cherkasy (cher-KAZZ-ee) -- Iowa’s sister-state in Ukraine -- put bullet-resisting helmets and body armor vests on their list of desperately needed supplies. Several Ukrainians, some waving or wearing their home country’s flag, joined the governor Wednesday at Camp Dodge, northwest of Des Moines. The governor says state officials are hoping to coordinate volunteer efforts to send meal kits to Ukraine, and Reynolds has notified federal officials Iowa would accept refugees from Ukraine.