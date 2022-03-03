(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate has voted to send Governor Kim Reynolds a bill that would prohibit transgender women and girls from competing in female sports. The ban includes K-through-12 schools, community colleges, and four-year colleges and universities. Republicans say the bill is meant to protect Title Nine protections for girls and women in sports. But Senator Claire Celsi, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says the Biden White House has directed federal agencies to include transgender athletes under Title Nine. The bill passed by a vote of 31 to 17 with only Republicans voting in favor.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House has passed a bipartisan bill that puts new restrictions on food delivery services. The bill requires delivery companies to enter into an agreement with a restaurant before they could advertise and deliver the restaurant’s food. Delivery drivers would have to keep food at a certain temperature, not smoke or vape when food is in the car, and not have kids or pets with them when delivering food. Restaurants would have to put the food in “tamper-resistant” containers because studies found more than one-fourth of drivers sample the food. The bill now goes to the Senate.
(Des Moines, IA) – A non-commercial flock of chickens and ducks at a home in Pottawattamie County has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or H-P-A-I. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, along with the federal U-S-D-A, confirmed the finding Wednesday. Officials say there are currently no human cases of avian flu in the U-S, and that poultry products remain safe to eat. They recommend that poultry and eggs be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees to kill off any viruses or bacteria. Signs of H-P-A-I include sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs, decreased egg production, lack of energy and appetite, difficulty breathing, diarrhea, and stumbling or falling down.
(Des Moines, IA) -- “Cashless” wagering would be allowed at Iowa casinos under legislation that's cleared the State House. Representative Shannon Lundgren, a Republican from Peosta, says many people now have digital wallets on their smartphones and do not carry cash. She says the cashless e-wagering system allows someone to set a time limit and an amount, and once they’re used up they’d have to wait for a period of time to reload it. But fellow Republican Sandy Salmon from Janesville says the bill makes the availability and access to gambling so much easier, thus increasing its danger and addictive power. The bill passed on a 71-to-28 vote and goes to the Senate for consideration.