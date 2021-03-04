(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa House Republicans are backing a bill that would direct any state institutions receiving public funding to not enforce some presidential executive orders. The Iowa attorney general’s office would be asked to review the specific orders and try to get the state out of following them. Republican State Representative John Wills of Spirit Lake says the executive branch has been taking powers away from the states. Wills says it’s important to balance the federal and state powers. Democratic State Representative Christina Bohannon of Iowa City is a law professor. She says presidents do sometimes issue too many executive orders, but she says part of this bill is likely unconstitutional.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The state of Iowa is making progress in getting more of its people vaccinated. The latest numbers show 17-percent of the state’s residents have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Only six-percent have received the second dose, according to the C-D-C – and that’s one of the lowest rates in the country. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds blames a data error. She says many second-dose vaccinations at long-term care facilities were not properly reported by chain pharmacies. The governor says she expects the issue to be resolved soon.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Board of Education Examiners has informed the superintendent of Des Moines public schools he could lose his license because the district is only offering remote learning. The board found probable cause that Superintendent Thomas Ahart violated the emergency health proclamation by failing to submit a return-to-learn plan for the current academic year. The state board reports receiving multiple complaints about the issue. Iowa’s governor required schools to provide at last one-half of their instruction in-person but offered waives to school districts when the virus test positivity rate topped 15-percent.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 48-year-old Stuart man is charged with harassment for leaving a profane voice mail with the governor's office. The message was left January 5th when Harvey Eugene Hunter was upset over COVID-19 regulations. Investigators say Hunter became increasingly agitated and his voice became more aggressive, saying the governor should be put in front of a firing squad. He called COVID-19 a scam. Hunter was arrested February 3rd and released on bond. He entered a not guilty plea Wednesday during a court appearance.