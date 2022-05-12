(Waukee, IA) -- A 43-year-old Waukee man is accused of beating his girlfriend and using a stun gun on her several times. Investigators say Brian Boock told the victim he was going to kill her more than once and that he had the means to do it. Police say Boock barricaded the woman in a bedroom while attacking her. He reportedly cut his own throat when officers forced their way into the room to rescue the woman. Boock was treated at a hospital, then taken into custody, and charged with attempted murder.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- An astronaut from Cedar Falls says he was well-prepared for his assignment with NASA’s Artemis Program. K-C-C-I / T-V reports Raja Chari spent six months on the International Space Station as mission commander. The returning crew splashed down last week in the Gulf of Mexico. Chari says a highlight of the assignment was working with Russian cosmonauts and others on the team. His next trip into space in two years might include a moon landing.
(Waterloo, IA) -- Police in Waterloo say they have arrested a fugitive wanted on murder charges in Georgia. Twenty-six-year-old Jalen Jahmal Gary was taken into custody during a Tuesday traffic stop. He was wanted for theft and forgery. The passenger in Gary’s car gave a false name, but police were able to determine his real identity was Jamarius Bernard Johnson and he was wanted for murder in DeKalb County, Georgia. Johnson is being held on no bond at the Black Hawk County Jail. He will be extradited to Georgia.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service is looking for a few good weather observers. The Cooperative Observer Program has several vacancies. The program helps the National Weather Service keep extensive climate records for multiple locations across the state of Iowa. Federal officials say the information is invaluable to learning more about floods, droughts, heat and cold waves, agricultural planning and assessment, engineering, and litigation. Observers would use equipment provided to them to record daily high and low temperatures, plus precipitation, and snowfall amounts at a particular time. The work will take an observer less than five minutes a day.