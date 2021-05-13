(Saylor Township, IA) -- Polk County emergency responders were able to rescue a worker overcome by fumes at a packaging manufacturing plant Wednesday morning. Crews were sent to Amco at about 8:10 a-m to help a worker who had passed out. A spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the 40-year-old man was pulled from the pit and was breathing. A two-block section of Aurora Avenue in Saylor Township was closed to traffic while the rescue was completed. The man’s name hasn’t been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A jury has awarded a former Polk County detention officer one-and-three-quarters-million dollars in a civil case. The jury determined the county and its risk manager committed fraud. Brent Lozano suffered a severe ankle injury in March 2016 when he tried to restrain a jail inmate. He was fired in 2018 after 17 years with the county. Lozano allegedly lost his job when he asked for accommodations due to his injury. He was terminated after the county denied his request for medical leave.
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about dangerous drugs being sold. When buyers think they are getting ecstasy or prescription drugs from street drug dealers, they instead getting pills containing fentanyl. Authorities say even a small amount of fentanyl can cause an overdose and possibly result in death. People are being warned to be very cautious about the drugs they buy on the street. The department didn’t report on any cases of overdose deaths that have happened recently in the county.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Recovery will reportedly be a long process for a puppy found with its collar embedded in its neck. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says police responded to a report about a puppy in distress in Des Moines. The collar was so deeply embedded in the animal’s neck it almost killed her. It hadn’t been adjusted as the dog named Junie grew. It caused severe infection and pain to the dog. When the collar was cut off there was a wound one-and-a-half inches deep, less than a half-inch away from the jugular vein. The dog is expected to need surgery. An investigation is being conducted and criminal charges are possible.