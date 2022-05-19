(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The family of a Cedar Rapids man who has been missing since his submerged city truck was found in the Cedar River is hoping his remains can be found. Erik Spaw was last seen on May Sixth driving between work sites, and his truck was pulled from the river on May Seventh. His mother Karen and other family told K-C-R-G T-V they believe complications from Erik’s Type One Diabetes contributed to his crash. Karen said he was trying to get “better control of his eyesight,” and his brother said numbness caused by diabetes forced Erik to give up racing. The family has put up flyers asking for help in finding Erik’s body.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Senate Republicans are scaling back the amount of money they’re willing to set aside to hire four new judges and provide pay raises to judges and other employees in the Iowa court system. G-O-P Senator Julian Garrett of Indianola says it appears some of those expenses can be covered with money no longer needed for the pension system for judges. He says their pension fund is in “very good shape,” so Senate Republicans want to transfer nearly five million from the fund to cover the cost of judicial pay raises and filling vacancies. But Caitlin Jarzen, an administrator in the court system, says state law prohibits this kind of transfer AND it would result in job cuts. House Republicans have passed a separate budget bill for the state court system that does NOT include the money transfer.
(UNDATED) -- Iowa’s travel forecast for Memorial Day weekend calls for it to be the busiest in years, despite the ongoing rise in gas prices. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A-Iowa, says despite the high price to fill the tank, people are ready to get out of the house and down the road. She estimates “about 90 percent of Memorial Day travelers plan to travel by car,” a “four-point-six percent increase over last year.” The motor club says the statewide average for gas is now four-15 a gallon, the highest price Iowans have ever paid to fuel up. The national average is four-56 a gallon, while the country’s most expensive gas is in California at six-oh-five a gallon.
(Washington, DC) -- A new report details the economic benefits of a proposed pedestrian and bike trail running from Washington D-C to Washington state, including an Iowa segment stretching from the Mississippi River to the Missouri. Kevin Belanger, project manager of the Great American Rail-Trail, says the ambitious effort could generate a major financial boost for the communities and states it serves. For Iowa, Belanger says they’re “projecting about 14-point-three million dollars in new annual visitor spending” once the trail is finished. The Great American Rail-Trail would incorporate 28 existing trails in Iowa, including the Government-Arsenal Bridge at Davenport, the Iowa River Trail, and Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge linking Council Bluffs and Omaha, Nebraska.